Homebuilders break ground on 2025 St. Jude Dream Home

BATON ROUGE — Builders broke ground Wednesday on the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home.

The new home will be built on Oak Colony Drive off Hoo Shoo Too Road in the same neighborhood as the 4-bed, 3-bath home was won by Linda Patterson in the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. Both homes were built by Alvarez Construction

This is the 29th year of the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser. This year, a check for $1.3 million was presented to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, a free hospital treating sick children.

St. Jude provides cancer treatment for children at zero cost to their families.

The $100 tickets for the 2025 drawing will go on sale Tuesday, March 11, 2025.