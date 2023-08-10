Latest Weather Blog
Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Hammond
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he forced his entry into a residence, where he was shot by the homeowner Wednesday morning.
According to police, Samael Raynaldo Molonado-Lael, 23, forced his way into the window of a mobile home at the La Casa Mobile Home Park on Old Baton Rouge Highway. He assaulted a guest in the residence and threatened to kill the victim and her family, which led the homeowner to shoot Molonado-Lael in the leg.
Molonado-Lael removed all his clothing, fled the residence, and barricaded himself in a nearby vehicle that he broke into. He was physically removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries from the gunshot wound and cuts from the glass when he broke into the vehicle.
Maldonado-Lael was booked for one count of home invasion, one count of second-degree battery, one count of vehicle burglary, and one count of resisting arrest. Upon being interviewed by detectives, Maldonado-Lael admitted to consuming illegal narcotics prior to committing the home invasion.
Trending News
The homeowner and guests did not sustain any serious injuries and refused medical aid on the scene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension teen indicted for murder in girlfriend's killing, will be tried as...
-
Teenage family members followed school bus, threatened driver after 7-year-old was hit
-
Police pursuit early Thursday morning led to crash with 3 fatalities, deputies...
-
Implosion of Tangipahoa water well will cost $686k in repairs; investigation launched...
-
Metro Council approves nearly $1 million settlement to DOTD for damage caused...