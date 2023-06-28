96°
Latest Weather Blog
Home invasion of the reptile kind: Deputies help remove alligator that entered home through dog door
NEW IBERIA - Deputies were called to a peculiar home invasion report Saturday.
According to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the homeowners said their dog had alerted them when a 5-foot-long alligator crawled through their doggy door and decided to chill in their living room.
Trending News
Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to help deputies capture and relocate the gator. No one was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person killed along Woodpecker Street
-
Police investigating deadly double shooting near Scenic Highway
-
Emergency crews rescue paraglider lost in Central woods Tuesday evening
-
Home invasion of the reptile kind: Deputies help homeowner remove alligator that...
-
Ambulance crash in Pointe Coupee leaves patient, driver dead; 3 others hurt
Sports Video
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest