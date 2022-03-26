81°
Home along Parkview Drive caught fire Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A home along Parkview Drive caught fire Saturday afternoon, and fire investigators have not determined how the fire started.
According to the Baton Rogue Fire Department, the five people living kin the home made it out safely before firefighters worked to put out the flames.
Firefighters said the fire was condensed to the rear portion of the home.
No other information was immediately available.
