Hollywood mourns loss of actor and former NFL athlete, Frank McRae

Frank McRae

SANTA MONICA, California - According to Variety, Hollywood is mourning the loss of Frank McRae, an athlete-turned actor who appeared in films such as “Licence to Kill” and “Last Action Hero.”

McRae passed away in Santa Monica, California on April 29 as a result of a heart attack, his daughter-in-law says.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, McRae was a stand-out athlete as a youngster. But he also developed a deep interest in the arts and eventually went on to become a double major in drama and history at Tennessee State University.

The multi-talented athlete enjoyed a brief career with the NFL, becoming the defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

But McRae appeared to find his home when he turned his attention to acting. Throughout a nearly 30 year long career in the industry, McRae appeared in over 40 movies.

Variety says he often took on 'tough guy' roles due to his height, standing out at approximately six-and-a-half feet tall, McRae stole the show in features such as “Hard Times,” “Big Wednesday” and “F.I.S.T.” with Sylvester Stallone.

The actor is survived by a son named Marcellus and several grandchildren named Camden, Jensen and Holden.

According to Vareity, "Donations in his memory can be made to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya."

McRae was 80 years of age.