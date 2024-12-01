Holiday festivities around the Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE — It's the start of December, which means it's time for holiday season events.

Here's a list of festive events to kick off the season.

Monday, Dec. 2

- Town of Springfield's annual Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Parade will start at Amvets (26890 LA-42, Springfield, LA 70462) and end at Springfield Fire Department.

- Santa Claus is coming to the 5th Ward series: Santa will be traveling with the Ascension Fire District through neighborhoods in Ascension Parish. On Dec. 2 Santa will be in the Pelican Crossing neighborhood at 6 p.m. Parade Routes below.



- Lake Middle School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes Christmas toiletries drive from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20. The group is asking for shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, lotion, hair brushes, diapers and wipes. Donations will be accepted at Lake Elementary School (14185, La. 431, St. Amant)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

- Santa Claus is coming to the 5th Ward series: Santa will make his debut visit to Oak Lane Subdivision in Ascension Parish. He will set up at the intersection of Cherrybark Oak Avenue and Shumard Oak Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- 31st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Gonzales at 6 p.m. at 120 S. Irma Blvd.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

- Santa Claus is coming to the 5th Ward series: Santa will travel to River Ridge where he will stop at the Park on Knollwood Drive. He will stop there from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then leave the neighborhood heading to Ascension Trace. At Ascension Trace, Santa will set up at Hemingway Drive and Seneca Drive from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

- Santa Claus is coming to the 5th Ward series: Santa will start at Riverton Subdivision. At Riverton, they will stop at the first curve on Black River Road from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Once they make this stop, they will continue out of the neighborhood and travel to Station 40 (39110 Hwy 22 Darrow, La 70725).

Friday, Dec. 6

- A Christmas Concert in Gonzales at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center's l. General Admission is $45 on Eventbrite. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

- Livingston Parish Fire District Station 7 Food Drive and Parade at 9 a.m. Santa will start on Buddy Ellis Road at Lakefront Drive; head east on Buddy Ellis Road (turning into all streets and apartments with an adequate turnaround, then south on John L. Lane to Livingston Trace Subdivision, Forrest Ridge and Westminster Subdivision. Santa will head back east on Buddy Ellis Road covering Evangeline Trace and Woodland Crossing Subdivision. Then proceed to Milton Lane (Country Drive, Tall Pines Avenue, Tall Oaks Drive), South on S. Gaylord Road (Gaylord Circle, Twelve Oaks Drive, Meadow Brook Lane, Woods Lane and Forest Glen Lane). Glenn Ellis Road (Glascock Lane, Pine View Loop, Lazy Acres Drive), then Walker South Road (Sunny Lane, Quail Run Subdivision, Landover Drive, Pannu MHP, Crotwell Road) ending at Joe May Road.