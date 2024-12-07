Holiday events scheduled across region; enjoy festivities in the cold weather

BATON ROUGE — If you cannot find something Christmas-related to do a few weeks before the holiday, you're not trying hard enough.

Parades and other events are scheduled through the region for Saturday. Here's a sample:

11 a.m. - Broadmoor parade, a 1.9-mile route that begins and ends at Broadmoor High School on Goodwood.

11 a.m. - Fathers on a Mission Cooking with Dads, 1120 Government St.

12 noon - Albany Christmas Parade

2 p.m. - Jingle Jeepin' at West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau (parade at 5:30 p.m., music until 9:30 p.m.)

2 p.m. - Patterson Christmas Parade

Until 2 p.m. - Exceptional Polar Express for children ages 4-18 at Capitol Elementary School at 4141 Gus Young Ave.

Until 5 p.m. - Coca-Cola Christmas at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (activities until 2 p.m., planetarium shows until 5 p.m.)

Until 7 p.m. - Barbie Dreamhouse truck at Mall of Louisiana

Until 8 p.m. - Christmas in the Country, St. Francisville

