Holiday events scheduled across region; enjoy festivities in the cold weather
BATON ROUGE — If you cannot find something Christmas-related to do a few weeks before the holiday, you're not trying hard enough.
Parades and other events are scheduled through the region for Saturday. Here's a sample:
11 a.m. - Broadmoor parade, a 1.9-mile route that begins and ends at Broadmoor High School on Goodwood.
11 a.m. - Fathers on a Mission Cooking with Dads, 1120 Government St.
12 noon - Albany Christmas Parade
2 p.m. - Jingle Jeepin' at West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau (parade at 5:30 p.m., music until 9:30 p.m.)
2 p.m. - Patterson Christmas Parade
Until 2 p.m. - Exceptional Polar Express for children ages 4-18 at Capitol Elementary School at 4141 Gus Young Ave.
Until 5 p.m. - Coca-Cola Christmas at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum (activities until 2 p.m., planetarium shows until 5 p.m.)
Until 7 p.m. - Barbie Dreamhouse truck at Mall of Louisiana
Until 8 p.m. - Christmas in the Country, St. Francisville
A more complete list of upcoming events can be found here.
