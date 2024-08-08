Capital region goes back to school - Go behind the scenes with several campuses to see how their first days look!

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again: time to welcome a new group of students to campuses in and around the capital area as we start the 2024-25 school year!

WBRZ has been taking you inside the schools starting back up as part of our Back 2 School team coverage this week. Take a look - we've had reporters go from Livingston to Iberville Parishes previewing what this year will look like.

Below are links to the videos we aired while visiting several schools for their first days.

Mia Monet - Scotlandville Magnet

Falon Brown - Prairieville High School

Abigail Whitam - Math Science and Arts East Academy

Joe Collins - Zachary Community School District

Alexis Marigny - West Baton Rouge Parish

Jordan Ponzio - Central Community Schools