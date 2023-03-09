Historic Baton Rouge restaurant up for sale; owner looking for buyer who will reignite decades-old business

BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza, a Baton Rouge staple for more than 70 years, is up for sale and looking for a buyer who will reopen the shuttered restaurant.

The property was recently listed at an asking price of $4.5 million, with the listing calling for a "motivated entrepreneur, investor or pizza enthusiast to carry on the time tested recipes of this mid city gem."

The building is said to still be fully equipped with a working kitchen and other restaurant necessities. The sale includes the name, the property, all equipment and even the recipes.

The long-running business, located on Government Street near the Jefferson Highway intersection, announced it was closing "until further notice" back in July 2022. At the time, ownership cited a staff shortage as the main reason for the sudden closure.