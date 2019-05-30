85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Highway 70 closed after driver runs into aqua dam overnight

2 hours 57 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 May 30, 2019 12:50 PM May 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

ASSUMPTION PARISH- Authorities have closed Highway 70 in Grand Bayou to repair damaged aqua dams effective immediately. 

Officials tell WBRZ an aqua dam keeping high water from creeping onto the roadway was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night and damaged.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says traffic is being detoured to Highway 996. Officials say they expect to have the roadway back open by 2 p.m.

The aqua dams as well as 100-foot sand sacks were put in place last week in order to minimize flooding along the highway.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days