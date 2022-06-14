90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Highway 18 reopened after ammonia leak at Mosaic plant

3 hours 7 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022 Jun 14, 2022 June 14, 2022 3:41 PM June 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES - Portions of Hwy. 18 near the Sunshine Bridge were shut down Tuesday afternoon due to a chemical leak coming from a nearby ammonia plant.

The St. James Sheriff's Office says it is working on containing the leak. No on- or off-site injuries were reported, but the road closures were put in place as an act of precaution after levels of ammonia were detected near the outside fence.

Trending News

The roadway was reopened to all traffic later that afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days