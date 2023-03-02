Latest Weather Blog
Highlighting a fifth-generation family-, locally-, woman-owned business
BATON ROUGE - A familiar downtown rum distillery has been through five generations of family ownership, and now, the business is being run by a woman.
Olivia Stewart is the woman behind Oxbow Rum Distillery in downtown Baton Rouge.
Oxbow Rum Distillery is a single-estate distillery, which means they harvest and farm all of the sugar cane that's used in their rum.
The farm is in Pointe Coupee Parish, about 18 miles away from the distillery.
The general manager, Matt Street, says they want to change how rum is viewed.
“The more that rum becomes popular in Louisiana and maybe even throughout the country, the more supported the farmers are as well," Street said. "Because they’ll be able to fall back on other means of revenue like selling to local rum distilleries instead of just relying on the sugar aspect."
Oxbow Rum Distillery, located at 760 St. Philip Street, is open Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
