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Highland Road between Woodleigh Drive and Amiss Road blocked after crash

1 hour 55 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, June 20 2026 Jun 20, 2026 June 20, 2026 4:09 PM June 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - A section of Highland Road is entirely blocked due to a crash, the St. George Fire Department said.

Officials said that Highland Road between Woodleigh Drive and Amiss Road is blocked around 4:05 p.m.

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No other information was immediately available.

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