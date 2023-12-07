62°
Highland Elementary students bused to middle school during water outage

2 hours 59 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, December 07 2023 Dec 7, 2023 December 07, 2023 1:30 PM December 07, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Students at Highland Elementary School were taken to Glasgow Middle School after their building lost access to water.

According to East Baton Rouge School officials, a  burst water line left Highland Elementary without water Thursday morning. Students were bused to Glasgow Middle to finish classes for the day.

Bus riders will be taken home, but carpool students need to be picked up at Glasgow Middle.

