Highland Elementary students bused to middle school during water outage
BATON ROUGE - Students at Highland Elementary School were taken to Glasgow Middle School after their building lost access to water.
According to East Baton Rouge School officials, a burst water line left Highland Elementary without water Thursday morning. Students were bused to Glasgow Middle to finish classes for the day.
Bus riders will be taken home, but carpool students need to be picked up at Glasgow Middle.