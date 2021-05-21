High water breaches AquaDam in Bayou Sorrel; evacuation ordered for nearby residents

Watch breaking news updates here

BAYOU SORREL - Officials said some of the temporary barriers erected to mitigate flooding in parts of Iberville Parish "gave way" to rising water Friday morning.

The Iberville Office of Emergency Preparedness said around 10 a.m. Friday that a barrier along LA 75 in Bayou Sorrel failed. They said water is currently coming through the breach from the Intracoastal Waterway.

Click here to see video of the AquaDam taken shortly before the breach

Residents in the area of the breach are also being advised to evacuate the area. Officials encourage anyone displaced by flooding to seek help at the Red Cross Shelter at the Civic Center in Plaquemine.

The state fire marshal's office is also in nearby Bayou Pigeon to help residents evacuate their homes.

State officials said more resources are being sent to the area to assist.

This is a developing story.