High-speed chase started in Baton Rouge, ended in violent crash in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE — Law officers chased a motorist from Baton Rouge to Denham Springs late Friday night, ending in a violent crash late Friday night.

BRPD attempted to stop a man for drag racing near the intersection of north Sherwood Forest Drive and south Choctaw Drive just before midnight. Officers chased the driver onto I-12, where he exited at Range Avenue. The motorist crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but was quickly captured by police.

He was charged with aggravated flight, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer and driving without insurance.

Video shows law enforcement spraying a vehicle with fire extinguishers before it was towed.

Officers were seen using K-9 units and drones.

WBRZ is working to find out the identity of the suspect.