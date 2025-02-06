High school seniors sign their National Letter of Intent on February's National Signing Day

BATON ROUGE - February 5 wrapped up the 2025 signing class for all sports. Many student athletes from around the Baton Rouge area signed their National Letter of Intent (NLI) to take their talents to the collegiate level.

U-High had seven students sign with colleges. Girls soccer player, Jayla Renter, will head to New Orleans and suit up for Xavier University. Baseball's Caden Connor is also headed to New Orleans, but to play for Delgado Community College after winning a state championship for the Cubs in 2024.

The U-High football team had five players head to the next level on Wednesday. Quarterback, Emile Picarella, is staying on LSU's campus as he is joining Brian Kelly's Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

Offensive linemen Jarvis Brookshire and Preston Jones are also headed to play college ball. They both announced their college decisions at their signing day with Jones heading to Nicholls and Brookshire heading across town to play for Southern University.

First team all-district player, Cayson Hill, is taking his talents to north Louisiana to play for the Grambling State Tigers, and wide receiver, Zay Martin, is headed to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College after starting for the Cubs for two seasons.

Over at Ascension Catholic, three athletes signed their NLI on Wednesday.

Two Bulldog softball players will head to the collegiate level as Sydney Vaillon will play center field for Louisiana Christian and Aubrey Delatte will play catcher for the Nicholls Colonels.

Bulldog stand-out running back, Chad Elzy Jr., is headed to Kentucky to play for Kentucky State to continue his football career.