High School football week 1 scores
BATON ROUGE - It was the first week of the LHSAA high school football season, and there were plenty of local teams in action.
FRIDAY
Abbeville 21, St. Mary's 7
Albany 47, Independence 26
Arcadia 26, Lakeside 12
Avoyelles 72, Marksville 18
Barbe 49, LaGrange 12
Baton Rouge Episcopal 34, St. Michael 10
Belle Chasse 51, McMain 0
Berwick 45, Morgan City 8
Bogalusa 44, Franklinton 21
Breaux Bridge 13, Franklin 6
Brother Martin 17, Madison Prep 0
Brusly 23, Port Allen 20
Buckeye 27, Block 12
C.E. Byrd 34, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas 7
Captain Shreve 38, Loyola Prep 7
Carencro 55, Alexandria 20
Cecilia 35, St. Martinville 33
Central - B.R. 37, Tara 6
Chalmette 47, Hannan 22
Country Day 38, Northlake Christian 10
Covington 50, Ehret 28
DeRidder 26, South Beauregard 12
Delcambre 20, Centerville 0
Delta Charter 54, Plain Dealing 8
Denham Springs 28, Mandeville 13
Destrehan 49, Bonnabel 0
East Jefferson 14, Kenner Discovery 0
East St. John 28, St. James 20
Easton 25, Ruston 19, OT
Elton 48, Pickering 12
Fontainebleau 14, Lakeshore 10
Franklin Parish 27, Bastrop 0
General Trass (Lake Providence) 48, Jonesboro-Hodge 14
Good Counsel, Md. 38, Baton Rouge Catholic 35
Grant 54, Montgomery 6
Gueydan 14, Ascension Christian School 7
Hanson Memorial 45, St. John 22
Haynesville 29, North Webster 28
Holy Cross 48, SA Holy Cross, Texas 28
Iowa 27, Iota 8
Istrouma 47, Capitol 20
Jeanerette 14, Westminster Christian 8
John Curtis Christian 43, Central Lafourche 0
Kaplan 13, North Vermilion 12
Karr 40, Landry/Walker 6
Kentwood 32, Loranger 8
LaSalle 34, Tensas 0
Lafayette Christian Academy 38, Acadiana 21
Lake Charles College Prep 54, Magnolia Excellence 6
Leesville 25, Jennings 7
Lena Northwood 38, Ringgold 0
Live Oak 34, Belaire 0
Loreauville 20, Erath 15
M.L. King Charter 72, Crescent City 0
Mangham 36, Jena 14
Many 38, Sam Houston 3
Merryville 32, North Central 24
Natchitoches Central 18, Woodlawn (SH) 14
Neville 8, Evangel Christian Academy 0
Newman 35, Hahnville 14
Northshore 13, Dutchtown 0
Oak Grove 53, Opelousas Catholic 18
Ouachita Christian 35, Watson Chapel, Ark. 20
Parkview Baptist 13, Dunham 10
Patterson 40, West St. Mary 0
Peabody 40, Lafayette Renaissance 0
Pearl River 12, Pope John Paul 10
Pine 17, Varnado 12
Plaquemine 18, Ascension Episcopal 16
Pointe Coupee Catholic 42, Bunkie 6
RHS 39, Beau Chene 0
Richwood 38, Ferriday 12
Riverside Academy 62, St. Thomas Aquinas 23
Rosepine 51, East Beauregard 6
S. B. Wright 34, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0
Sacred Heart 44, Ville Platte 0
Saint Paul's 56, West Jefferson 7
Salmen 21, Booker T. Washington 20
Slaughter 36, East Iberville 34
South Lafourche 57, St. Edmund Catholic 40
Springfield 26, Haynes Academy 24
St. Amant 35, Carver 34
St. Charles Catholic 37, Shaw 0
St. Louis 49, Crowley 22
St. Martin's 47, Ben Franklin 2
St. Thomas More 61, Comeaux 12
Sumner 41, St. Helena 0
Teurlings Catholic 32, Opelousas 14
Union Parish 18, Homer 14
Vermilion Catholic 30, New Iberia Catholic 0
Vidalia 46, Sicily Island 0
Walker 33, Ponchatoula 12
West Feliciana 58, East Feliciana 14
West Monroe 24, Sterlington 7
West Ouachita 14, Caldwell Parish 7
Westgate 47, New Iberia 0
Westlake 46, DeQuincy 14
White Castle 42, Mentorship Academy 0
Winnfield 33, Pineville 6
Wossman 38, B.T. Washington 0
THURSDAY
Ascension Catholic 49, West St. John 14
Benton 34, Shreveport Northwood 12
Delhi Charter 50, Rayville 20
Glen Oaks 20, Broadmoor 16
Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6
Grand Lake 52, Hamilton Christian Academy 6
Hammond 33, Amite 19
Haughton 35, Red River 0
Highland Baptist 20, Houma Christian 14
Jesuit 16, Slidell 13, OT
Kennedy 63, Higgins 0
Lafayette 56, H.L. Bourgeois 7
Lutcher 62, Thibodaux 35
NDHS 21, Southside 13
North Caddo 46, Bossier 0
Northwest 21, Northside 15
Patrick Taylor 22, King 21
River Oaks 29, Beekman 18
Rummel 42, Ouachita Parish 28
Southern Lab 18, Liberty Magnet 13
St. Frederick Catholic 21, Holy Savior Menard 7
Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8
Thomas Jefferson 44, Cohen 8
Tioga 40, Bolton 0
University (Lab) 25, Woodlawn (BR) 0
Willow School 22, Fisher 6
