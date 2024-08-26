87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Heroin-fentanyl mixture seized in months-long drug investigation

By: Sarah Lawrence

GONZALES - Two people were arrested at the end of a multi-month drug investigation. 

The Gonzales Police Department announced the arrests of Alexandro Price, 43, and Randall Hodges, 44, for various drug charges, including distribution, at the culmination of an investigation that began in spring of 2024. 

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized 18.5 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 41.5 grams of crystal meth, and 22.5 grams of marijuana. 

