Hermine downgraded, humidity downgraded

Hermine is now a strong tropical storm as it enters southern Georgia. It is moving fairly quickly and will likely remain a tropical storm as it straddles the Carolina coastline before weakening off the coast of New England.

Hermine brought the 5th highest recorded water level off the coast of Florida near Cedar Key. It was measured at 7.64 feet, which is the highest seen since the 1993 super storm.

Here at home, expect another repeat. Hot and humid, with very little shower activity. If we see any today, it will likely remain along the coast. Highs will reach 94 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, some slightly drier air pushes in, and this allows our overnight temperatures to drop to 69 degrees! It will still be a bit humid, but noticeably less. Unfortunately, we jump straight back into the stickiness the next day.

Rain chances increase a bit through the weekend. For Labor Day, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms with partly sunny skies.

