Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash.

The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA 415. Traffic cameras showed the jackknifed truck blocking both sides of the highway.

A driver in a pickup truck suffered a head injury in the wreck and was airlifted from the scene after emergency responders landed a helicopter on the highway. That person is expected to survive.

Both sides of US 190 have since reopened.