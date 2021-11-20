62°
Head-on crash in Ascension Parish leaves multiple people hurt, vehicle driving wrong way

By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash on eastbound Interstate 10 injured at least six people Saturday afternoon.

Sources said a car driving the wrong way on the interstate near Highway 73 hit another vehicle head-on. Authorities said multiple people, including four children, were hurt in the accident.

This is a developing story.

