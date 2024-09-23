Head-on collision on LA 1019 in Denham Springs leaves one dead, three hospitalized

DENHAM SPRINGS — A two-car, head-on collision in Denham Springs along LA 1019 near Perkins Road left one dead, Louisiana State Police said Monday.

Noah Sanders, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene of the Sunday night crash after his Cadillac ATS, driving eastbound, crossed into the westbound lane of traffic on LA 1019. His car struck a Chevrolet pickup truck driving westbound around 7:30 p.m.

According to state police, Sanders and his passenger was properly restrained. However, Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene and the front passenger was brought to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The Chevrolet truck's driver and passenger were both unrestrained and suffered severe injuries. State police said both were brought to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but state police said impairment is not suspected.