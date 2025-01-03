'He gave me closure:' father speaks on son's death from accidental shooting

BATON ROUGE - A father is calling for an end to gun violence, both intentional and accidental, after his child was killed by a friend when a gun misfired.

On Dec. 26, fifteen-year-old Kentrell Royal died at his mother's apartment on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard after his fifteen-year-old friend accidentally fired a loading gun while the two were playing.

"It hurts because I always thought... I always looked at it like I can't wait until my son gets older," Kentrell Royal's father Kerry Boatner said. "I just think they were searching around through their momma's stuff, when you're young, going through your momma's room... being a boy."

The name of the friend has not been released because he is a juvenile. This friend was arrested on a negligent homicide charge. Boatner said it is one big accident and wants the charges dropped. Boatner said he didn't think the boys knew the gun was loaded.

"They didn't know anything about guns and all that because they weren't living that lifestyle," Boatner said. "He's so young. He's too young. He doesn't know anything about jail. He is probably more traumatized than me, being that this even happened, you know?"

Boatner said he is grateful the friend took responsibility and called 911.

"He gave me closure, he ain't leave, he ain't run, he didn't leave my son's mom to wonder what happened to her child," Boatner said. "I just don't want him to feel like he's got to beat himself up for something he mistakenly did. I just want him and his people to know... me and my son's mama... If we got to, we will be there every step of the way."

Boatner said one mistake should not define a child's life.

"I know my son, we're not going to point fingers and play the blame game."

Boatner said Royal's death is a warning to not play with guns.

"Teach your kids how to properly use a gun but not have one, you know what I'm saying?" Boatner said. "Something like this will take you fast."

There is a celebration of life for Royal on January 11 at 10 a.m. at Hall's Celebration Center at 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Boatner said the public is welcome.