HBCU Day held at Louisiana state capitol on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Students, alum and supporters gathered at the state capitol Tuesday to celebrate HBCU Day.

The event brought together members of the Southern University system and other HBCU schools in Louisiana. Organizers highlighted the impact historically Black colleges and universities have on education, leadership and community.

Student leaders said the day is about honoring the legacy of HBCU's while continuing to support their future.