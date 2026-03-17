42°
Latest Weather Blog
HBCU Day held at Louisiana state capitol on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Students, alum and supporters gathered at the state capitol Tuesday to celebrate HBCU Day.
The event brought together members of the Southern University system and other HBCU schools in Louisiana. Organizers highlighted the impact historically Black colleges and universities have on education, leadership and community.
Trending News
Student leaders said the day is about honoring the legacy of HBCU's while continuing to support their future.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Comedian John Crist adds Baton Rouge to fall 2026 tour
-
Southern University School of Nursing celebrates Best Nursing School award
-
DEMCO customers in Pumpkin Center experiencing power outage due to downed wires
-
State police issue Level II alert for missing Zachary teenager
Sports Video
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball to play No. 15 Jacksonville in first...
-
Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night