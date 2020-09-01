Latest Weather Blog
Hazmat Crash: Officials remove leaking tanker from Basin Bridge at I-10 W
WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in a Hazmat situation and the closure of I-10 West before LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic was diverted at La 415 (Lobdell).
As of 9:45 a.m., the truck was removed from the scene and the tanker trailer was moved to the ground below the bridge. Officials say the tanker, which was carrying 8,700 gallons of gas, appeared to be leaking.
It overturned shortly before 5 a.m. that morning, resulting in interstate closure and traffic delays.
No one was injured during the incident, police say.
Significant progress made in clearing crash. pic.twitter.com/yNBUzEqekp— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
UPDATE: I-10 EB now OPEN in Lafayette. Still closed WB at Lobdell.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
HAZMAT CRASH: Overturned tanker CLOSES I-10 in both directions on Basin Bridge. Baton Rouge traffic detoured at Hwy 415. pic.twitter.com/R1LEgDdxp8— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
I-10 W CLOSED AT LA 415. Traffic diverted while crews clear overturned tanker hauling a gas product on Basin Bridge. Take 190. pic.twitter.com/LfH3iTR4ml— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 1, 2020
Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: I-10 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 and I-10 eastbound at I-49 is currently closed due to...Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
