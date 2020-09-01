89°
Hazmat Crash: Officials remove leaking tanker from Basin Bridge at I-10 W

6 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 5:22 AM September 01, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in a Hazmat situation and the closure of I-10 West before LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic was diverted at La 415 (Lobdell).

As of 9:45 a.m., the truck was removed from the scene and the tanker trailer was moved to the ground below the bridge. Officials say the tanker, which was carrying 8,700 gallons of gas, appeared to be leaking.

It overturned shortly before 5 a.m. that morning, resulting in interstate closure and traffic delays. 

No one was injured during the incident, police say. 

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory: I-10 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 and I-10 eastbound at I-49 is currently closed due to...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
