Hazmat Crash: Officials remove leaking tanker from Basin Bridge at I-10 W

WEST BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a tanker carrying a gas product overturned on the Basin Bridge resulting in a Hazmat situation and the closure of I-10 West before LA 975 (Whiskey Bay). Traffic was diverted at La 415 (Lobdell).

As of 9:45 a.m., the truck was removed from the scene and the tanker trailer was moved to the ground below the bridge. Officials say the tanker, which was carrying 8,700 gallons of gas, appeared to be leaking.

It overturned shortly before 5 a.m. that morning, resulting in interstate closure and traffic delays.

No one was injured during the incident, police say.

