Harris campaign possibly circling former Louisiana Congressman as running-mate

BATON ROUGE — Kamala Harris may be circling former Louisiana congressman Cedric Richmond as her running-mate as the vice president kicks off her presidential campaign after President Joe Biden's historic withdrawal from the race, USA Today reported Tuesday.

Richmond, a New Orleans native who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2021, most recently served as a top advisor in the Biden administration, as well as the director of the Office of Public Engagement.

According to USA Today, Harris' campaign has vetted Richmond and six other Democrats for the running-mate position.

The other candidates USA Today cited were North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Notably missing from the list of Democrats being vetted are Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Both have been speculated as running-mate possibilities for Harris, with Beshear telling MSNBC on Monday that he had spoken with the vice president since Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Sources told the publication that other Democrats not included in the group of seven could still emerge as contenders but are not currently on the Harris campaign's radar.

The Harris campaign declined to comment when asked by USA Today.