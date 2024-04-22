71°
Hammond teenager booked into juvenile detention center after reportedly stabbing classmate three times

Monday, April 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - A juvenile is in custody after reportedly stabbing a classmate three times with a "key-knife" during a bathroom fight. 

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the fight happened at Hammond High School Monday morning. One of the two students involved stabbed the other with a small foldable "key-knife."

All three of the puncture wounds were reported to be non-life-threatening. 

The student was arrested and will be booked into the Florida Parish Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated second-degree battery. 

