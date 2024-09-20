92°
Landlord-tenant dispute leads to battery arrest for Thibodaux man
LABADIEVILLE — A Thibodaux man was arrested on a felony battery charge after a disturbance at a Labadieville home, the sheriff's office said Friday.
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said a landlord-tenant dispute led to Andre Rene Davis, 40, striking someone who required medical care. Davis was booked on a charge of second-degree battery and was being held Friday pending a bond hearing, the sheriff's office said.
The date of the incident was not immediately known.
