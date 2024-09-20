Detectives searching for suspect in shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - Officers are trying to identify a person accused of being involved in a shooting that happened on Greenwell Springs Road on Sept. 10.

The shooting happened on the 5600 block of Greenwell Springs Road, but detectives did not specify the exact location.

The individual pictured above is believed to be tied to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.