62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police: Man wanted for stealing nearly $800 in candy from convenience store

1 hour 24 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, February 03 2026 Feb 3, 2026 February 03, 2026 5:22 PM February 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Hammond Police are looking for information on a man who stole nearly $800 worth of candy from a convenience store.

Officials said at On the Run on East Morris Avenue, a man entered the store and grabbed multiple individually packaged candies and candy bars from the shelves while concealing them in his clothing. After being confronted by employees, the suspect fled with the candy toward North Cherry Street.

Trending News

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5740.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days