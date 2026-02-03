62°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police: Man wanted for stealing nearly $800 in candy from convenience store
HAMMOND - Hammond Police are looking for information on a man who stole nearly $800 worth of candy from a convenience store.
Officials said at On the Run on East Morris Avenue, a man entered the store and grabbed multiple individually packaged candies and candy bars from the shelves while concealing them in his clothing. After being confronted by employees, the suspect fled with the candy toward North Cherry Street.
Trending News
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5740.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley Middle Magnet assistant principal arrested, allegedly tied to illegal gambling operation...
-
Two more arrests made in Clinton Mardi Gras parade shooting
-
Baker High School debuts new auditorium at Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony
-
State Sen. Blake Miguez drops out of Senate race, says he is...
-
3 people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near corner...
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...