Hammond Police: Man disguised as employee allegedly stole around $8,000 from Walmart lock box

HAMMOND - Hammond Police are trying to identify a man they say disguised himself as an employee to steal $8,000 from a local Walmart's lock box.

Officials say the person stole from the Walmart on West Thomas Street after entering a restricted area while disguised as an employee. Security footage showed that the unknown subject hid in the store until it closed; he committed the theft around 12:38 a.m., the Hammond Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5755.