66°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Police make arrest in Easter murder
HAMMOND - Police have made an arrest in a shooting on Easter Sunday that left one man dead.
Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond, was taken into custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal discharge of weapons.
Police are still investigating the murder. Anyone with information can call HPD at (985) 277-5701.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10-year-old girl wants to sell 80 gallons of lemonade to help families...
-
After pregnant woman's killing, neighbors say business owner needs to make changes
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes
-
Livingston Parish school board one step closer to getting teachers a raise
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title