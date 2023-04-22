Hammond Police make arrest in Easter murder

HAMMOND - Police have made an arrest in a shooting on Easter Sunday that left one man dead.

Tylan Roberts, 19, of Hammond, was taken into custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal discharge of weapons.

Police are still investigating the murder. Anyone with information can call HPD at (985) 277-5701.