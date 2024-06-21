Latest Weather Blog
Hammond man arrested after police, homeland security raid yields meth, fentanyl
HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested on fentanyl and meth possession charges after police received information from a shipping provider about a package believed to contain illegal narcotics, Hammond Police said Friday.
Joshua Dantzler, 38, was under investigation by police and the Department of Homeland Security since receiving the tip about the package on June 14. A joint investigation uncovered that the package was addressed to a Hammond residence, police said.
Upon delivery, police said a juvenile was observed to bring the package inside. Because of this, the Department of Child and Family Services was contacted, police added.
After police searched the home, they seized 474 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 131 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and 17 grams of suspected marijuana.
After the raid, Dantzler was arrested and booked with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked on two counts of possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II drugs.
