86°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond man accused of dealing cocaine arrested after traffic stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE — A Hammond man accused of having more than 1,000 grams of cocaine in his car was arrested in Lafayette over the weekend.
The sheriff's office said Jermaine Beauchamp, 46, was arrested Sunday after Lafayette Parish deputies stopped his car on I-10.
According to deputies, Beauchamp had 1,125 grams of cocaine hidden inside the car. He was then arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute and an improper lane usage traffic violation.
Trending News
He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
-
70 for 70: Kathleen Blanco
-
20-year-old Amite woman killed in Saturday night crash
-
One person injured after Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Anti-drug activist from Baton Rouge shares message on Capitol Hill alongside other...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals