74°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond High School student arrested after allegedly stealing from classmate
HAMMOND - A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was arrested after allegedly stealing a necklace from a classmate and then threatening them.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Nashaun Porter was arrested Friday. A Hammond High School student told authorities that their necklace was taken from them while on the bus home. Deputies said they found a video posted by Porter threatening to harm the victim during school Friday.
Trending News
Porter was arrested and booked for simple robbery, disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and cyberbullying.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
25-Mile Garage Sale comes to the Felicianas
-
Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall
-
One person killed after vehicle crashes into bank on Airline Highway
-
Central community leaders hold Fentanyl Kills forum to raise awareness of deadly...
-
LSU coach Brian Kelly: Decision on Mike the Tiger's presence in stadium...
Sports Video
-
Southern putting week one loss behind them to prepare for home opener
-
Southern Lab vs. Liberty highlights
-
Harold Perkins expected to grow in week 2
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC