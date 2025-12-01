Hammond Firefighters work three structure fires Monday

HAMMOND - Firefighters in Hammond responded to three separate structure fires on Monday.

The Hammond Fire Department said their first call came through shortly after 8 a.m. for a home on Estate Circle that was on fire. Officials said occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Later Monday evening, a second fire happened at an abandoned home along Magazine Street.

About an hour after that, a third fire started at an apartment complex off Simpson Place. Five people were displaced due to the fire.