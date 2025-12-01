52°
Hammond Firefighters work three structure fires Monday

1 hour 36 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 10:03 PM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Firefighters in Hammond responded to three separate structure fires on Monday. 

The Hammond Fire Department said their first call came through shortly after 8 a.m. for a home on Estate Circle that was on fire. Officials said occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported. 

Later Monday evening, a second fire happened at an abandoned home along Magazine Street. 

About an hour after that, a third fire started at an apartment complex off Simpson Place. Five people were displaced due to the fire. 

