Halloween weekend festivities throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, the city of Baton Rouge has a number of festivities leading up to Halloween.
Trick or Treating will take place around the capital city on Monday from 6 pm.. to 8 p.m. BRPD says this year it plans on having heavy enforcement around while kids are out.
See other festivities around the area below.
Kicking things off, BRPD will host "Boo with the Blue" at their headquarters. A chance for the community to partake in a costume contest, a haunted house, and other festivities with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Date & Time: Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: 9000 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
The LSU Ag Center will host its annual Corn Maze on Saturday, a one-day event where friends and family can explore its maze, enjoy local vendors, and partake in a petting zoo.
Date: Oct. 29
Location: 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
More information: https://www.lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events/cornmaze.php
BREC Zoo will host its annual "Boo at the Zoo." The zoo will have a number of festivities, including free mini pumpkins for children 12 and under.
Dates & Time: Oct. 29-30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: 3601 Thomas Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
More information: https://www.brzoo.org/events/special/boo-at-the-zoo/
