HALFTIME: LSU leading Nicholls 23-14

BATON ROUGE- The Tigers lead 23-14 over Nicholls after one half of action. LSU grabbed the first points in their home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels.

Early in the first quarter, the Tigers took the lead as a bad snap during a Colonels’ punt attempt went out the back of the endzone for a safety.

On the following possession, QB Garrett Nussmeier connected with true freshman TE Trey’Dez Green for a two-yard passing touchdown to give LSU a 9-0 lead.

Nicholls responded by finding the endzone near the end of the first quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown.

The Tigers extended their lead early into the second quarter as Nussmeier hit WR Kyren Lacy across the middle of the field for a 32 yard touchdown. Lacy hurdled the final Colonel's defender to get into the endzone.

Nicholls brought the game back within two points midway through the second quarter after driving down the field and scoring an 18-yard touchdown pass from WR Quincy Brown on a trick play.

LSU managed to score once more near the end of the half, as they drove 75-yards in just five plays. Nussmeier racked up his third passing touchdown of the half as he found freshman RB Ju’Juan Johnson for the four-yard score.

On the final drive of the half, Nussmeier was shaken up and had to get slight help off the field. Redshirt freshman QB Rickie Collins stepped up to get the Tigers into field goal, but Damian Ramos was unable to make a 39-yard field goal to end the half.

You can watch the second half of the game on ESPN+.