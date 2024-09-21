FINAL: LSU defeats UCLA 34-17, holds Bruins scoreless in second half

BATON ROUGE — LSU defeated the UCLA Bruins 34 to 17 on Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Against the Bruins, Mason Taylor set the all-time career receiving yard record for an LSU tight end.

The Tigers quickly found the endzone to start this SEC versus Big Ten matchup against the Bruins. On the first drive, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went 4-4 passing and capped off the drive with a jet touch pass to receiver Zavion Thomas for a five-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up early.

The Bruins responded with a 75-yard drive of their own that ended with UCLA’s quarterback, Ethan Garbers finding tight end Jack Pedersen for the 20-yard score.

UCLA was able to add a field goal to take the lead right before the end of the first quarter after a successful 47-yard attempt.

The Tigers responded quickly to start the second quarter as Nussmeier found redshirt freshman Kyle Parker for a 45-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead.

LSU’s defense stepped up big midway through the second quarter as defensive end Bradyn Swinson got to the Bruins’ quarterback and caused a strip sack. Defensive end Sai’vion Jones hopped on the loose ball for the Tigers.

The Tigers capitalized on the good field possession to extend their lead to seven points with a 22-yard field goal from placekicker Damian Ramos.

UCLA gained some momentum heading to the break as they drove down the field at the end of the half to tie the game back up at 17 apiece after a 11-yard touchdown pass from Garbers.

The Tigers came out on their first possession of the third quarter and capped off a 96-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from running back Josh Williams.

LSU extended its lead to 14 points near the beginning of the first quarter as Nussemier connected with freshman running back Caden Durham for the 35-yard touchdown reception.

Ramos would hit a 32-yard field goal midway through the 4th quarter to give LSU a 17 point advantage over UCLA.