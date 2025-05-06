75°
Hail falling in Denham Springs, Livingston
DENHAM SPRINGS - A few Livingston Parish residents in Denham Springs and Livingston reported getting hail during severe weather on Tuesday.
One person living on Brown Road off Juban Road and another off Walker South sent photos to the WBRZ Storm Station around 3:30 p.m.
Our meteorologists confirmed that there was hail in the area.
