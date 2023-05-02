82°
Gunman surrenders to police after shooting near Bawell Street
BATON ROUGE - Police say a suspected gunman surrendered to officers after they showed up at the scene of a shooting Tuesday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Balis Drive, just off Bawell Street, around 11 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot. Police said the man at the scene admitted to shooting the other person and was immediately detained.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
It's still unclear what led to the shooting.
