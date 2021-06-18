Gulf disturbance, P.T.C. 3, will bring rain to Louisiana Fri. - Sun.

Watch live updates here.

A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical depression by early Friday. Since tropical storm conditions are expected along parts of the northern Gulf Coast within the next 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center has designated this area as "Potential Tropical Cyclone #3" so that alerts can be issued.

As of 1PM Friday, the disturbance was about 165 miles south of Morgan City, moving north-northeast near 14mph. This general motion with an increase in speed is expected through Friday night. On the current forecast track, the system will approach the Louisiana coast late Friday or early Saturday. A northeastward motion across the southeastern United States is likely after landfall. Maximum sustained winds are near 45mph with higher gusts. Without a well defined center, this system is still being labeled as "Potential Tropical Cyclone Three".

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect from Intracoastal City, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. This also includes Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the warning area in the next 24 hours including the possibility of 1-3 feet of water inundation for nearshore areas and sustained winds over 35mph.

THE FORECAST



Friday: The day will start off mainly dry and more muggy compared to Thursday morning. In the morning hours showers will reach the coastline. By the late afternoon, scattered showers and storms associated with PTC #3 will begin to spread across parts of south Louisiana, building more inland by Friday night. A few will be heavy. As with any incoming tropical system, an isolated brief tornado will be possible as well, mainly late Friday into Saturday.

Saturday: Rain coverage will likely be maximized early Saturday morning and afternoon as the center of circulation passes close to metro Baton Rouge. While the wind threat is NOT high, a few stronger wind gusts along with saturated soils could lead to a couple of weak tree limbs falling. Therefore, spotty power outages are not out of the question. On and off periods of rain will continue through Saturday evening, eventually tapering off overnight into Sunday.

Sunday: While the circulation will be off to our north on Sunday, a few scattered tropical downpours will remain possible through the afternoon and evening. With breaks of sun around, high temperatures will likely return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/DVomfs65Gx — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) June 17, 2021

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi beginning at 1pm Friday and continuing through 7am Sunday. The current expectation is for about 1-3 inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible where tropical showers repeat over the same location. It is those locally higher amounts that could cause flooding trouble. Since this will be a weak, poorly organized tropical system, the heaviest rain will fall east of the center. Therefore, given the current forecast track, the highest totals will occur closer to the I-55 corridor and points east. There is still time for adjustments to be made to the forecast, so you will want to stay tuned through Saturday afternoon.





