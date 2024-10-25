Latest Weather Blog
Group sued by Louisiana over federal inmate with rare tuberculosis strain issues response
BATON ROUGE - One of the parties sued by the state of Louisiana over a federal inmate with a rare strain of tuberculosis being allowed into Basile and Monroe's general population issued a response to the suit.
The GEO Group, who operates the Basile Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, is one of 12 parties included in Louisiana's suit.
Regarding GEO's role in the complaint, the state of Louisiana alleged that GEO allowed the prisoner to be released into the general population with no airborne isolation, resulting in approximately 174 detainees at the Basile facility being exposed to tuberculosis.
Trending News
GEO responded to the allegations by saying they admit the allegations, but the release to the general population was based on a medical clearance of a pulmonologist.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7