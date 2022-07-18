Group of teens in stolen car lead deputies on overnight chase down Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - Six teenagers - one as young as 13 - led police on a chase through residential areas of Baton Rouge overnight.

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies arrested most of the teenagers in the group and charged them with stealing a vehicle. But, two of the six got away.

The group were in a stolen car when they were spotted just before 2 a.m. Monday. The car was reported stolen Sunday.

Deputies followed the car and planned to stop it on Staring Lane near Highland Road but the driver refused to pull over.

The driver spun off from Staring to Highland, then up Highland Road toward LSU. The driver wound through the College Town neighborhood along LSU Ave. before he crashed on W. Lakeshore.

After the crash, the six kids tried to run from deputies. Authorities managed to chase and arrest three; A fourth surrendered. Two of the other teenagers were able to escape.

Two sets of brothers were arrested: A 13-year-old; 14-year-old; 15-year-old and a 16-year-old. They were charged with possession of stolen things.