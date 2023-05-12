Group asking community to join them in prayer Saturday for wounded Denham Springs officer

DENHAM SPRINGS - A small group of people met outside Pet-Co early Friday morning, praying for Corporal Shawn Kelly as he fights for his life in a hospital.

"I know him through the police department, he's been with Denham Police Department for a long time. He was a part of the marshal's office in Denham, he went back to Denham and is a motor cop with Denham," Tammy Felder with the LP Jeep Mafia said.

A crumbled piece of crime scene tape remains where officers had the parking lot taped off Thursday evening. Kelly was responding to a disturbance call when Justin Roberts,30, started shooting at police. He later was shot to death in a confrontation with a Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy.

"It's the first time I've ever been scared in my own community. I work in Baton Rouge. We're not supposed to be like Baton Rouge. We're supposed to be safe here," Felder said

While Kelly fights for his life in the hospital, nearly 200 people were in that same building to donate blood and show their support.

"I really believe in you treat people how you want to be treated. If you were in need, this is what you would want," Cpl. Lindsey-Edwards from the city constable's office said

Now Felder is hoping the community will join her at 9 a.m. Saturday, in the parking lot of Petco on South Range Avenue, to continue praying for the officer's recovery.

"We have to stand together as a community and embrace each other. We have to come together like we did in 2016 when our officers were shot and killed," Felder said.

According to the police department, Kelly is assigned to the traffic unit but never hesitates to respond to any call, and that is why he was there Thursday afternoon.

The Denham Springs Police department released the following update Friday evening.

"There is no change in Cpl Kelly’s medical status tonight.

I spoke with several members of Cpl Kelly’s family today. They all expressed a tremendous amount of gratitude towards the community and the out cry of support they have received. The family asks that everyone continue to pray for Cpl Kelly.

As of 5pm, there were over 185 liters of blood donated at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital. The donations will begin again tomorrow morning at OLOL BR with other sites becoming available in the coming days. Several police and fire agencies from all over the state showed up along with citizens from the area.

The OLOL blood donation bus will be at the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Monday from 9-4."

There will be another blood drive Monday morning at the Livingston parish court house starting at 9am.