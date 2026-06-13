Latest Weather Blog
Grosse Tete holds second annual Juneteenth celebration
GROSSE TETE — The second annual Grosse Tete Juneteenth celebration took place on Saturday.
Organizers said Juneteenth is an opportunity for rural communities to celebrate freedom, resilience and Black history while also creating a space for economic opportunity and intergenerational connection.
Several community ambassadors who exemplify service and leadership were honored at the event.
The free, family-friendly event included participation from the nearby communities of Rosedale and Maringouin and featured a community parade, local vendors, small businesses and music.
Organizers said the celebration honors the past while investing in the future of the young people and entrepreneurs by bringing neighbors together around culture, music and local businesses.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Juneteenth Unity Festival brings together culture, community, and economic empowerment
-
Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium's Joy and Justice tour bridges the...
-
BREC asks voters to extend decades-old property tax for 10 more years;...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Keeping yourself safe from mosquitoes in peak season
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
-
Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...