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Grosse Tete holds second annual Juneteenth celebration

1 hour 45 minutes ago Saturday, June 13 2026 Jun 13, 2026 June 13, 2026 6:35 PM June 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — The second annual Grosse Tete Juneteenth celebration took place on Saturday.

Organizers said Juneteenth is an opportunity for rural communities to celebrate freedom, resilience and Black history while also creating a space for economic opportunity and intergenerational connection. 

Several community ambassadors who exemplify service and leadership were honored at the event. 

The free, family-friendly event included participation from the nearby communities of Rosedale and Maringouin and featured a community parade, local vendors, small businesses and music.

Organizers said the celebration honors the past while investing in the future of the young people and entrepreneurs by bringing neighbors together around culture, music and local businesses. 

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