Grosse Tete bridge reopens fully Wednesday afternoon, uniting communities in Iberville Parish again
GROSSE TETE — Highway crews reopened the Grosse Tete draw bridge Wednesday, reconnecting communities on each side of the Port Allen Lock after a barge crashed into the span in June.
A statement from the parish government said the bridge would reopen at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
"We’re thrilled to share that all repairs are complete and right on schedule. Thanks to DOTD and Coastal for their dedication and hard work in delivering on the promised 6-month timeline," a statement from the parish said.
A barge traveling the fog-shrouded canal hit the span June 6. Initially, the state Department of Transportation and Development had said the bridge would be closed for three months, but the need for specialized parts meant a delay of up to a half-year.
For a time, the parish ferried pedestrians from one side of the canal to the other, then in recent weeks, barge traffic and road traffic shared the crossing for hours at a time. Without the bridge in place, motorists faced an hourlong detour via Interstate 10 and La. 1.
The damaged draw bridge was a turnstyle span and suffered significant damage to its concrete and meal infrastructure.
