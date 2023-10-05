Grosse Tete, Bayou Sorrel bridges to stay open longer in coming months

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Grosse Tete Bridge and the Sorrel Bridge in Iberville Parish will be kept open longer than normal for the next few months to allow for additional marine traffic to pass through.

The sheriff's office on Thursday said it has been notified by DOTD of the extending openings, which will now permit two or three boats to cross during each opening.

Curfews for school bus traffic will remain in place. Those curfews are from 6 a.m.-8 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

The changes aim to relieve marine congestion on the Intracoastal Waterway due to the closure of the Lock in New Orleans. Procedures are in place in the event of an emergency.