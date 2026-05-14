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Groom Road closure extended another week after Baton Rouge's inclement weather
BAKER - A main road in Baker will be partially closed for another week due to inclement weather.
In a statement, MOVEBR said Groom Road will be closed until May 27, one week past the original end date for the closure.
The extension will allow crews to replace cross drain pipes to help prevent flooding in that area.
This two-week closure between Clermont Street and Plank Road started last Wednesday, May 6.
Detour maps show residents living past Clermont Street will have access to the north side of Groom, including the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Baker Funeral Home and Sonic Drive-in Restaurant.
All other area businesses, like Walmart, CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center, Wendy's Restaurant, Dollar Tree, Circle-K, Walgreens and the Advantage Charter Academy can be accessed directly from and to Plank Road.
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Officials say the project is part of an initiative to improve flood mitigation.
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